Gyroflow v1.5.2 is out!

Flow Motion Aerials Gyroflow is the single best thing that happened to FPV in the last few years. Being able to effortlessly gyro stabilize cinema cameras with a super efficient workflow is what I had been dreaming of since getting into cinematic FPV a few years back when the scene was just starting to gain traction. A huge thanks to the whole developer crew for pouring passion and energy into this project, it's a huge gift to the community. Remember to donate

Sander Sassen - CinePilot Not often does a piece of freeware software deliver more features and flexibility than a paid version. This however is the case with Gyroflow and the reason I use it often to stabilize my footage. Its intuitive WYSIWYG interface, the scope of available options to tweak and the number of output formats it supports already hint at what it is meant for: it is a professional tool for professional filmmakers and drone pilots that want to add that buttery smoothness to their footage.

WizzX (Eduard Petrovsky) As most of us, started with ReelSteady, which was great. Despite that initial "Python" versions not work perfect with my cameras, I jumped on the Gyroflow train and met the team behind it from all over the world. It is like endless ideas, sleepless, and kindly group of people always open to even crazy request. Now Gyroflow is a professional tool used by professionals with perfect results and still improves every day.

Sascha Müller To go with the approach to stabilize every camera's footage but only one brand or specifics model is genius. You don't need longer than 5 minutes to record the calibration chart and you are good to go. A lot of them are already available by the community. This and the possibility to fine tune all the stabilization settings as you want them to makes gyroflow to the standard tool everyone needs.

JustFPV I would like to say hats off to the developers at Gyroflow. It's truly the best in the niche of video stabilization software. Being able to stabilize not only GoPro footage, but many other cameras. Even handheld footage comes out looking like it was shot on a gimbal. The fact that it's free just blows my mind as they could easily charge money for it.

Hendrik Sulaiman Gyroflow is one of the must have software for me. The ability to control everything before exporting is the best greatest feature ever. From cinematic to freestyle footage, everything can be done.

Fred from Helicomicro Stabilizing videos is now as simple as a drag ’n drop of a video file with many devices, and that is just great! Having fun control on settings is brilliant. And I love those tools for batch processing and files merging. That free piece of software (donation recommended!) is able to satisfy both casual and professional users - that’s an achievement!